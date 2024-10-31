Telangana government has imposed a ban on the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs. The ban, which came into effect on October 30, 2024, will last for a year. This decision was taken in response to several instances of food poisoning linked to the consumption of this popular condiment.

Mayonnaise, often referred to as 'mayo', is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavored with vinegar or lemon juice. It is commonly used as a side dish or dressing in sandwiches, salads, appetizers, snacks, shawarma, and various other dishes. However, the use of raw eggs in its preparation has raised concerns about food safety.

The Commissioner of Food Safety issued the notification in exercise of the power conferred under clause (a) of sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. This act was established by the Government of India to regulate various aspects of food production, processing, storage, distribution, and sale. It is vital in ensuring that food consumed by the public is safe, healthy, and free from contaminants.

The decision to ban mayonnaise made from raw eggs was taken after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recommended it. The municipal body had been receiving a series of complaints related to mayo used in a variety of dishes in hotels across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Inspections by officials also revealed some leading hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants using substandard mayonnaise.

At least 10 cases of food poisoning due to the use of egg-based mayonnaise were reported in recent months. One particularly tragic case involved a 33-year-old woman who died, and 20 others were taken ill due to food poisoning after eating momos served by a street vendor in Hyderabad.

The mayonnaise served with the momos was suspected to be contaminated. In another incident, 31-year-old Reshma Begum and her two daughters, aged 12 and 14, became severely ill after eating momos from a street vendor in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. The family quickly developed symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Tragically, Reshma passed away en route to the hospital, while her daughters remain under treatment. Investigations by officials uncovered that at least 20 more residents from nearby areas had also been hospitalized with similar symptoms after consuming food from the same vendor.

The ban on egg-based mayonnaise is not an isolated incident. In the past, various states in India have taken similar steps to ensure food safety. For instance, the West Bengal government imposed a ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, or distribution of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and/or nicotine as ingredients. The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland, also notified fish vendors selling fresh fish products treated with formalin beyond permissible limits, which is highly toxic and harmful to health.