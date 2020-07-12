At least 15 staff members, including a cook and security staff of Telangana Raj Bhavan tested Covid-19 positive. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and her spouse, who also gave samples, have tested negative.

Telangana's Covid-19 tally crossed 33,000 with 1,178 more people testing positive, officials said.

During the last 24 hours, the health authorities conducted 11,602 tests, the highest in a single day since the outbreak. With this, the cumulative number of tests rose to 1,62,171. The state also saw nine fresh fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 348.