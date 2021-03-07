The Telangana government has declared a holiday for all women employees in the state on Monday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

On the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday issued an order declaring special casual leave for all women employees on March 8 as it is being celebrated as International Women's Day.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao have greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Our heritage, culture and traditions for centuries respect and honour women and worship them as the personification of Goddess Shakti," the governor said in her message.

"It is high time that we truly imbibe and implement the spirit of gender equality and promote women in decision-making in all spheres of life for a more equitable, and inclusive world," she said.

The governor noted that International Women's Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in different walks of life.

"From family care to nation-building, women are always omnipotent. I salute the spirit of sacrifice and bravery shown by women as caregivers and frontline warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

"Let us all resolve and work for the all-round development of women and gender equality in the true spirit of the International Women's Day," the governor added.

"Women are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling. Women, who constitute 50 per cent of the population, would do wonders if they are given a chance," Rao said.

He pointed out that the state government is taking a slew of measures to take women on the path of development and progress. They include setting up of theSHE teams, pensions for old age women, single women and widows, schemes like Shadi Mubarak and Kalyan Laxmi, KCR Kits, increase in salaries of ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers and several other schemes and programmes.

The chief minister claimed that Telangana is in the forefront in women's welfare.