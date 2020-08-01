Telangana has registered the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases and crossed 2000-mark for the first time. A total of 2,083 people were tested positive for the contagious disease on Friday, 31 July.

While 11 people succumbed to the pandemic, 1,114 patients were discharged on Friday. So far, 530 people have died due to the Covid-19 and 46,502 people have recovered in Telangana.

The recovery rate stands at 74.3 percent as against to the country's rate of 64 percent.

As per data given in the latest bulletin, there are 17,754 active cases of which 11,359 individuals are on home quarantine. A total of 21,011 samples were tested and reports of 883 samples are awaited on Friday. Till date, the state has collected 4,58,593 samples.

Giving further details, the bulletin revealed that the Covid-19 cases among the people in the age group of 31-40 is high (65.6 percent patients are male and 34.4 percent are female).

The combined vacant beds comprising of isolation beds, oxygen beds and ICU beds is 15,853 in Telangana out of 18,207 available beds.

GHMC Worst Hit

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) is the worst-hit district in Telangana with 578 positive cases on Friday, Ranga Reddy reported 228 cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri registered 197 new cases.