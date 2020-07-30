Telangana has registered 1,811 new cases for Covid-19 on Thursday, 30 July. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 60,717.

So far, 44,752 patients have been cured from the deadly pandemic with 73.4 percent recovery rate. On Wednesday, 821 people recovered and 13 people have lost their lives for Covid-19 to take the death tally in the state to 505.

In Telangana, 10,155 patients are in home quarantine and 18,263 tests were conducted on Wednesday. The total number of test conducted in the state now stands at 4,16,202.

Coming to Hyderabad, it has been registering less than 550 cases in a day and on Wednesday 521 new cases were reported. The city reported 509 cases on Tuesday.

Cases in Andhra

On the other side, Andhra has registered a new high by reporting 10,167 positive cases. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 130,557. 68 people have breathed his last to take the death tally to 1,281. A day ago, 10,093 cases were reported with 65 deaths.

East Godavari, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam have registered 1,000+ coronavirus cases on Thursday.

In Andhra, 70,068 tests have been conducted in the state and that includes 38, 758 rapid antigen tests. Check out the district-wise Covid-19 cases in Andhra.