With hardly twenty days left before Telangana goes to polls on November 30, the battle narrows down to a few topguns whose position might be tough to challenge at the last minute. Namely, KCR, KTR, Revanth Reddy and Owaisi.

K Chandrashekhar Rao

For the past nine and a half years, Telangana has a BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. A poster face of politics, K Rao remains an integral part of the state's political scapes. As per the SWOT analysis by news agency PTI, it is still challenging for any party to match Chief Minister KCR's image as the sole driving force behind Telangana's statehood. Rao will be locking horns with Rajender Etala, who is a former member of the BRS itself. Etala has been fielded from two constituencies namely, Huzurabad and Gajwel.

Contesting from multiple constituencies, either as an MLA or as an MP, has never been a KCR thing. Ever. However, for the first time in his political career, Rao will be contesting from more than one constituency, namely Gajwel which he represents and Kamareddy.

KT Rama Rao

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, has been campaigning relentlessly in the state. Unfazed by fears of anti-incumbency, KTR claims that Telangana's development and welfare of its people will help the party come back to form a third successive government.

If the previous assembly elections of 2018 are any indicator, BRS can at the least hope to be the king maker. Last elections, BRS bagged 88 out of the 119 assembly seats, Congress coming a distant second with 19, while the BJP bagged only one seat. Political observers of the state opine that he has been banking on sentiment and putting in extra efforts to clinch victory.

A. Revanth Reddy

A formidable name as far as the current assembly polls go, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has been making scathing statements against his political opponents while campaigning. He has been fielded directly against KCR from Kamareddy constituency and the decision to do so was kept under wraps by Congress and announced only four days prior to the closure of nominations. Recently, while responding to KCR's comments that Congress would sell Telangana if voted to power, Reddy said, "KCR sold Kokapet lands and BRS now reminds only of selling the state. And such people are accusing us of selling the state. Congress means trust."

AIMIM's Owaisi

AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been slowly but steadily increasing his political footprint in the state. Recently, he hit out at the BJP for releasing a poster where he can be seen solemnizing the marriage between Congress and BRS. "I was recently shown in a cartoon, as a Qazi conducting the marriage between Congress and BRS. Clearly, they understand that PM Modi's photo is not working any more," he said at a public meeting and invited BJP to the wedding too. "Go ahead, as your Modi's photo has failed to make any impact." For the upcoming assembly polls, AIMIM is fielding its candidates in nine constituencies. While Owaisi himself has filed his nomination from Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad, a constituency he is representing for the fourth time in a row.

BJP in the fray but not a strong contender

On Friday, the BJP released its final list of candidates comprising 14 names. Notably, 12 of the names in the list comprise fresh candidates while two of the names announced earlier have been replaced. While some interpret that the last minute changes signify panic on the part of the party, others say it is leaving nothing to chance. However, the macro picture points to how BJP is not a big player in the state. Precisely the reason, many speculate that BJP top guns have shied away from the Telangana poll fearing a rout. Chandrayangutta constituency candidate U. Satyanarayana has excused himself citing health reasons. Former mayor Banda Karthika Reddy was also reportedly not keen to enter the fray and opted out while being hopeful of Secunderabad seat. But the Secunderabad ticket has been given to Ganesh Narayan. The results of the elections will be declared on December 3. The tenure of the current 119-member assembly will end on January 19, 2024.