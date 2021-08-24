The sports arena is all set as para-athletes world over eye the Tokyo Paralympics starting today.

At the opening ceremony to be held on August 24, India was to participate with high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu as the flag bearer. However, as the ace-jumper and five more athletes came in contact with a Covid-19 positive person during their travel to Tokyo, they have been sent off to quarantine.

As per an official statement by the Paralympic Committee of India, javelin thrower and gold medalist Tek Singh has been assigned the role of the flag bearer at the ceremony.

"On his flight to Tokyo, Mariyappan came in close contact with a covid positive foreign passenger. Though on reaching the village he has been tested for 6 days and all his reports are negative, but the Organizing Committee has advised not to make Mariyaapan participate in the Opening Ceremony today," said the statement by Gursharan Singh, Chef de Mission for Tokyo Paralympics who also added that along with Mariyappan, Vinod Kumar and four other para-athletes will also keep away from the ceremony starting 4.30 pm IST.

On August 23, many sports celebrities took to their Twitter to wish team India a great start at the Paralympic games. At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India will be represented by a 54-member contingent; its highest ever to date.

Cricketer Virat Kohli's best wishes shared on the microblogging site proved to be magical for para-athletes gearing up to represent the country at the big sports.

Sending my best wishes and support to the ?? contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. #TeamIndia #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2021

Paralympian Deepa Malik replying to Virat Kohli's message, stated, "Dear Virat, your wishes will be great inspiration to our para athletes, your life as a sportsperson is great inspiration to every Indian. This time you will have to make many Para Sports categories in Indian Sports honour."