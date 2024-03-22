In the political landscape of Bengaluru South, a significant battle is brewing. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Yuva Morcha chief, Tejasvi Surya, is gearing up to defend his Lok Sabha seat, a stronghold that the party has maintained since 1991. However, the Congress party is pinning its hopes on Sowmya Reddy, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Jayanagar Assembly seat in Bengaluru, to reverse the trend.

Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of state Minister for Transport and Muzarai Ramalinga Reddy, is a formidable contender. Her father's considerable influence in the area is expected to bolster her campaign. Despite losing the last Assembly election to a BJP candidate by a narrow margin, her candidacy represents the Congress party's determination to challenge the BJP's dominance in the region.

The Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat has been a bastion for the BJP for over three decades. In the 2019 elections, the Congress fielded B.K. Hariprasad, only to witness Tejasvi Surya secure a resounding victory with a margin of more than 3.31 lakh votes.

BJP's confidence and Congress's hope

Even in 2014, when the Congress nominated Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, the BJP emerged victorious, winning by a margin of over two lakh votes. Tejasvi Surya's rise as a promising national leader has further solidified the BJP's confidence. His proactive approach within the constituency and his connection with grassroots workers have made the BJP camp optimistic about repeating history.

The Bengaluru South Parliamentary constituency is composed of several Assembly segments, including Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, Chikkapet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, and Bommanahalli. In the last Assembly election, the Congress managed to secure victories in Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, and BTM Layout Assembly seats. The Padmanabhanagar seat is currently held by BJP leader R. Ashoka, the leader of the opposition.

The BJP also holds the Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, and Bommahalli Assembly seats. The BTM Layout is represented by state Minister for Transport and Muzarai Ramalinga Reddy. Despite the BJP's confidence, the Congress party is hopeful of making a mark this time.

Historical context and current issues

The Bengaluru South seat has a rich political history. Established in 1977, it was first represented by former Supreme Court judge K.S. Hegde. In 1980, freedom fighter and popular leader T.R. Shamanna represented the seat for the Janata Party. The Congress party managed to win this Parliamentary segment only once, in 1989, when it was represented by former Chief Minister Gundu Rao.

The BJP wrestled for the first time in 1991, with noted economist Venkatagiri Gowda as its representative. In 1996, former Union Minister Ananth Kumar represented the BJP and registered victories in five consecutive elections. Following Ananth Kumar's untimely death, the BJP fielded Tejasvi Surya in 2019, who became the party's youngest member in the Lok Sabha.

The political battle in Bengaluru South is not just about the candidates but also about the issues plaguing the constituency. Residents have raised concerns about bad roads, traffic chaos, encroachment of lakes, lack of public health and education infrastructure, and drinking water issues in villages newly added to the city.

The upcoming election in Bengaluru South is a crucial one, with the BJP aiming to maintain its stronghold and the Congress striving to regain its foothold. As the candidates prepare for the battle, the voters will be the ultimate deciders of the fate of this significant Lok Sabha seat. The political dynamics of this region, coupled with the pressing issues faced by the residents, will undoubtedly shape the outcome of this electoral contest.