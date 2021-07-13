In a major setback to the Pakistani Army, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistan Taliban has inflicted heavy damage, killing 11 soldiers. Pakistani Army lost 11 soldiers during an operation against the banned outfit Pakistan Taliban. The casualties included Captain Abdul Basit of the 28 Baloch Regiment. Basit was assigned to the Pak Frontier Corps Wing's Thal Scouts. Moreover, an unconfirmed number of soldiers are also feared to be kidnapped by the Pakistani Taliban.

Six employees of Pakistan's Jazz Mobile Operator were abducted by a militia operating in the region in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or KPK province. After the initial round of negotiation, 3 were released.

However, TTP executed one employee on camera. In order to save the remaining two persons, the Pakistani Army launched an operation. But as soon as the first patrolling party was sent out, it was ambushed by TTP's terrorists. TTP is responsible for a series of terrorist operations in Pakistan, including a recent bombing near the Serena Hotel in Quetta, where the Chinese envoy to Pakistan was staying.

The news comes as the Afghan Taliban, who are backed by Pakistan, continue to expand their territory in Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban's heightened violence comes as the United States prepares to leave the nation after 20 years.