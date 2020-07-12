A day ahead of Kashmir Martyr Day (Shuhada-e-Kashmir), Secessionist leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai was arrested from his residence in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Sunday, July 12.

Ashraf Sehrai arrested by police from his residence at Baghat Barzulla area of Srinagar. According to reports, he has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Sahrai's son, Junaid was killed in an encounter in May

Sehrai was under house arrest since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution. Sehrai's son Junaid had joined terrorist ranks in March 2018. Junaid was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Nawakadal area of old Srinagar city on May 19 this year.

Hardline separatist leader Geelani had recently resigned from the separatist political conglomerate, All Party Hurriyat Conference.

(developing story)