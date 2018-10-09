Indian shooter Manu Bhaker clinched a gold in women's 10m Air Pistol event in the Youth Olympics here on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old Bhaker, who had won gold in 10m air pistol at Guadalajara World Cup as well as Commonwealth Games, shot 236.5 to finish on top of the podium.

Bhaker, it seems, successfully put behind the Asian Games disappointment as she failed to win a medal at the continental event in Jakarta last month.

After a relatively easier qualifying round, Bhaker overcame some tough challenges in the final. Despite shooting two sub-10 shots in her last six attempts, the country's flagbearer at the Games managed to pip silver medalist Ennia Iana of Russia by 0.6.

She became the first woman from the country to win a gold across the Olympics — Summer and Youth Games and Winter combined. She is also the first Indian to win the yellow metal in shooting at the Youth Olympics.

Bhaker has helped double India's gold medal tally at the ongoing Games. Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the country's first-ever gold medal at Youth Olympics when he clinched the yellow metal in the men's 62kg weightlifting event yesterday.

