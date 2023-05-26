TEDxGateway, an independently organized TED event and India's largest platform for breakthrough ideas, and conversations presented in a radical format, announced its schedule for Mumbai on Sunday, June 4. The upcoming edition is in association with the Aditya Birla Group, which features 25 speakers and will be hosted at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

TEDxGateway 2023 brings 25 esteemed speakers from diverse professional backgrounds, sitting at the intersection of science, technology, humanities, culture, environmentalism, activism and more under a single roof to share their thought-provoking, inspiring, and evidence-based ideas.

What's special about TedxGateway is that the Aditya Birla Group will present the Big Idea Scholarship Pass, which gives young innovators an opportunity to be present at TEDxGateway 2023 amidst the most enterprising and creative minds.

Commenting on TEDxGateway 2023, Yashraj Akashi, Curator of TEDxGateway and Senior Ambassador for the TEDX Program said: "The upcoming edition this June in Mumbai, will be bold and brilliant — without apology. At TEDxGateway 2023, we're shining a spotlight on 25 dazzling ideas from some of the world's most extraordinary risk-takers and innovators. Attendees can expect a fast paced and curated daylong conference that will explore the most pressing questions of our time. The main-stage sessions will celebrate pioneers making power moves, and those who tirelessly show up as allies and advocates, setting in motion a community that is driven by curiosity, connecting both the speaker and listener."

Check out the complete list of Indian and international speakers scheduled to participate in the TEDxGateway 2023.

NAME OF SPEAKER TOPIC OF CONVERSATION DOMAIN Anirudh Krishna - Public Policy Expert, Duke University Achieving Excellence by Investing in Talent Ladders Policy Robert Katzschmann - Robotics Expert, ETH Zurich Why is it Necessary to Build Machines that Resemble Nature and Humans? Soft Robotics Alexander Macdonald - Chief Economist at NASA A New NASA Project Space Smita Sharma - Independent Photojournalist Trafficking Of Minor Girls - Photojournalistic Stories Women's Rights Prof. Ramanan Laxminarayan - Epidemiologist, Princeton 5 Biggest Key Threats Likely for the Next Pandemic Healthcare Naheed Farid - Former Afghan Parliamentarian Women's Rights in Afghanistan Women's Rights Madhusudan Rapole - Clean Energy Innovator Sustainable Cooling Climate Change Agata Blasiak - Digital Healthcare Expert The Power of Digital Therapeutics Healthcare Kelly Wanser - Climate Innovator & TED Speaker Climate Intervention Technologies Climate Change Bharat Vatwani - Mental Health Activist Social Work led by Emotion Mental Health Mohit Raj - Prison Reformer Prison Reform with Prisoners as Leaders Social Work Arun Sundararajan - Economist Should we own our AI? Technology and Social Transformation Aadeel Akhtar - Roboticist Bionic Revolution of Affordable & Quality Prosthetic Devices Innovation Daniel Bögre Udell - Language Activist Revitalization of Languages and why is it important Language Michelle Drouin - Intimacy Expert Overcoming the Intimacy Famine in the post- Covid era Love and Intimacy Moran Cerf - Neuroscientist Critical Decision Making Neuroscience Piyachart Phiromswad - Economist Unleashing the Power of Ageing Population Policy and Academia Marco Tempest - Creative Technologist, NASA Creating Illusions using AI and Technology AI And Technology Rashid. K - Innovator Innovation for Social Good Innovation Radhika Batra - Child Healthcare Expert Preventing Permanent Blindness in Children Healthcare Abha Narain Lamba - Architect TBD Architecture Deepa Unnikrishnan Aka Dee Mc - Artist Performance Khatija Rahman + Sunshine Orchestra Performance Sahil Vasudeva - Pianist Performance Tharanga Goonetilleke - Soprano Performance

Speaking about the association, Percy Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, said: "Rustomjee is excited to partner with the upcoming edition of TEDxGateway and welcome the platform back in its physical form to Mumbai. Our philosophy at Rustomjee is to bring people together and form happy & healthy communities. And it is truly the power of ideas that have formed our blueprint for impactful change. Similarly, TED and TEDxGateway have been at the forefront of nurturing a global community - spanning domains, cultures, walks of life; and driven by curiosity. With this association, we look forward to an exchange of game-changing ideas that promises to set the foundation for our future."