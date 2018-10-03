Transsion Holdings subsidiary Tecno Mobile unveiled a feature-rich mid-range phone Camon iClick 2 in Bengaluru on 3 October.

The highlight of the new Tecno smartphone is the photography hardware. It comes with 24MP Selfie camera with 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture and dedicated front flash to help users get stunning selfies even in low light condition. It also boasts a fully optimized AI beauty algorithm that scans up to 298 facial points to create a more natural and beautiful selfie no matter what kind of scenes and light conditions he/she are in. It also comes equipped with an AI Bokeh mode.

On the back, it houses dual cameras, one a 13MP primary camera with a larger F1.8 aperture capable of snapping a good accurate photo of the subject and the 5MP secondary camera captures the depth of field. It is also powered by the advanced AI-based Auto Scene Detection (ASD) feature that promises to enhance overall photography experience in the outdoor environment. When taking pictures, the smartphone automatically detects the scene details like lighting condition, brightness etc. and with the help of its deep learning algorithm based on 100000 Indian profile pictures, it intelligently matches the best camera parameters to the current scene, producing a perfect photo. It also comes with AI Bokeh and Super Pixel mode for high-quality photography, the company claims.

Another notable aspect of the Camon iClick 2 is the design language. It flaunts a 6.2 HD+ FullView screen with a notch on top. On the back, it sports a glossy glass cover on the shell, which exudes glossy premium look, which is very rare in mid-range phones.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with 64-bit class 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core backed by Android Oreo OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), dedicated dual SIM slot in addition to microSD card and a 3,750mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

Tecno Camon iClick 2 costs Rs 13,499 and comes in three colour options-- Aqua blue, Midnight black and Hawaii blue(gradient).

As part of the launch programme, the company is introducing "111" plan, under which it offers 1-time screen replacement in one year, 100 days' free replacement, and 1-month extended warranty on all three devices.

All consumers of the new range of TECNO phones will be entitled to 50 GB Jio 4G Data & additional benefits of Rs. 2250.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Tecno Mobile.