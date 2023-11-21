Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) (B2B Integration) is a well-established technology that has been in use for over six decades. It serves as a means for businesses to exchange crucial information like orders, invoices, inventory levels, and shipment notifications with their various business partners. It plays a critical role in the day-to-day operations of various industries, including automotive, retail, banking, manufacturing, and logistics. However, in the dynamic and rapidly evolving business landscape of today, there is a need to rejuvenate EDI/B2B integration.

This technology, which has been in use for over six decades, can undergo a transformation by leveraging emerging technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence. This modernization effort holds the potential to significantly enhance operational efficiency, reduce errors, and enable businesses to stay competitive and agile in response to the constantly changing demands of the modern business environment.

EDI Modernization powered by cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of business innovation. This dynamic combination leverages the scalability and flexibility of cloud technology to streamline EDI processes and harnesses the intelligence of AI to enhance data exchange and decision-making. This synergy ushers in a new era of efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability in the world of EDI, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital and data-driven landscape.

A Dynamic Leader in Legacy Modernization using emerging technologies like Cloud Computing and AI

In the ever-evolving landscape of information technology and services, there are individuals whose contributions stand out and leave an indelible mark on the industry. Hiteshkumar (Hitesh) Baraiya, a Lead Solution Architect from SEEBURGER Inc., is one such trailblazer who has been instrumental in reshaping the realm of EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) modernization, leveraging the power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Hitesh Baraiya is a highly experienced technology leader with an extensive background in digital transformation, iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service), cloud computing, and legacy modernization. He has made substantial contributions to the advancement of these technologies, and his work has earned him significant recognition. Hitesh stands out as a rare talent, consistently producing groundbreaking innovations that are truly revolutionary. Having worked globally for Fortune 500 companies such as Home Depot, Wipro, 3M Australia, McCormick, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Crayola, and the Reserve Bank of Australia, Hitesh's achievements are remarkable. He designed unique, customized solutions to manage their EDI/B2B traffic, which served as the lifeblood of their business operations. His work was met with high acclaim from industry experts due to the innovative concepts he introduced on how organizations can effectively modernize their EDI ecosystem, a crucial element for business success.

Transforming industries through Customized LegacyModernization Solutions and making a positive impact on the technology community

According to Gartner report, the adoption of EDI modernization is transforming industries globally. This shift from traditional, paper-based processes to automated electronic data interchange (EDI) is driving a notable surge in operational efficiency for organizations. The standardized communication facilitated by EDI modernization is streamlining collaboration across supply chains in various industries, leading to strengthened partnerships with both suppliers and partners. Consequently, industries are reaping substantial benefits, including noteworthy time savings, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced agility, positioning them competitively in the dynamic landscape of today's business.

With over 16 years of experience as an industry leader in the EDI/B2B field, Hitesh has keenly observed the paradigm shift where industries worldwide grapple with legacy application challenges. To address this, he has authored a scholarly article series on "EDI Modernization," guiding organizations through the step-by-step process of modernizing their EDI ecosystems using cloud computing and cutting-edge technologies like APIs and Automation. Notably, in one of the articles, Hitesh emphasizes the significance of automation in expediting partner onboarding (on EDI system) in days, a process that traditionally takes 2-to 4 months.

In an effort to share knowledge within a like-minded community, Hitesh took on the role of a keynote speaker at NEECOM (New England Electronic Commerce), an oldest group in the nation, addressing the topic of "EDI Modernization" in Boston in May 2023. His presentation was well-received by industry experts who attended the conference. In addition to this, Hitesh actively engaged with the community by conducting a webinar, where he shared insights with industry leaders on "Revolutionizing the EDI/B2B Ecosystem using Emerging Technologies" through CMG (Computer Measurement Group), a 40-year-old non-profit organization for technology experts around the world.

Demonstrating visionary thinking, Hitesh further contributed to the discourse by authoring a blog that introduces the role of Artificial Intelligence in the modernization of the EDI/B2B ecosystem- a first-of-its-kind contribution in the industry. He firmly asserts that, "In the realm of technology, staying at the cutting edge is essential. Cloud computing, Automation, AI, and Machine Learning are revolutionizing our approach to business integration". His continuous efforts to contribute to the community solidify his position as a distinguished technology leader, shaping the field through innovation and expertise.

Innovation begins by identifying industry challenges and creating positive transformation

In global endeavors with various fortune 500 clients, Hitesh has played a pivotal role in modernizing their B2B ecosystems by implementing innovative solutions. A standout achievement is the introduction of the Cloud Migration Framework (CMF), a groundbreaking solution that not only expedited cloud migration but also generated substantial cost and time savings for organizations. This innovative framework provided a unique roadmap detailing the migration steps, optimization strategies, risk mitigation, identified responsible parties, and included thorough validation and testing protocols along with post-migration and support measures. Hitesh successfully implemented CMF across various reputable clients, integrating it into their cloud migration and iPaaS initiatives as part of a legacy modernization initiative. "It's crucial to understand various components of legacy modernization ensuring we keep existing functionality while innovating and adding new features. This is the essence of how innovation begins" Hitesh mentions. The industry-wide impact of CMF serves as a testament to Hitesh's impactful thought process.

The future trends in B2B ecosystem driven by the continued growth of e-commerce

According to Hitesh, the future of EDI/B2B ecosystem lies in innovation and adaptation to changing consumer demands. Ever increasing trend of online businesses have sparked a significant increase in B2B transactions, prompting companies to modernize their B2B ecosystems to effectively manage the influx of transactions across diverse industries. Hitesh holds the conviction that his ongoing exploration of diverse fields economics, globalization, technology, and ethics will profoundly shape the emergence of innovative ideas. As an inspirational message to the next wave of technological leaders, he emphasizes, "The future belongs to those who can dance with change, not those who resist its rhythm".