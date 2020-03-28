Rishi Kapoor is famous for his quirky tweets and the meanest comments on the social media platform. As the star is back from his treatment that was going on in New York, he has been actively using social media platforms, again. One of his favourite sites is supposedly Twitter, where the actor pours his heart out, san any barriers. His tweets leave everyone entertained and even being quarantined due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, Rishi Kapoor is making sure to keep his followers entertained by sharing funny TikTok videos.

Technological Mujra 2020

From urging the government to lift the ban from liquor during the lockdown to his hilarious take on the man watching online Mujra, Rishi Kapoor knows how to leave his fans into splits. In a video shared by Rishi today, he can be seen mocking a man watching Mujra online. He wrote, "2020 Technological Mujra. Ghar mein hi paisa rehta hai. Good past time these days instead of boredom." In the video, you can see a man watching Rekha's legendary song 'Salaam-e-ishq meri jaan' with liquor and cash around him, in the house.

Video here!

2020 Technological Mujra. Ghar mein hi paisa rehta hai. Good past time these days instead of boredom. pic.twitter.com/nNvN6OjYON — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

Rishi says, Liquor Legalize Krdo

Talking about the liquor ban, Bobby actor posted a Tweet stating, "Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don't get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2)."

"State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts," he added.

Previously, Rishi Kapoor tweeted a picture of a funny-looking man along with a text which reads, "5 days at home listening to the wife." He captioned it: "On a lighter note! Side effects of the coronavirus." This Tweet did not go well with Piku director Shoojit Sircar and he replied, "Ya just 5 days.. woman /wife's/mother's have been locked down since generations serving the family."