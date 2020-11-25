The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has directed all technical institutions approved by it to upload academic records of their students online using DigiLocker. This includes degree and certificates, mark sheets and diploma documents.

DigiLocker is one of the Indian Digitization online services offered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to help the citizens to store documents in electronic form. Besides driving license, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Election Voter ID, students and institutions can access and upload academic records on cloud-based document storage system.

AICTE has also asked institutes to set up dedicated National Academic Depository (NAD) cells and designate nodal officers while reflecting the same details on respective websites. Students of these institutes are also advised to register on the NAD website.

Use DigiLocker to store academic records

"It is hereby informed that Digilocker is the single depository for NAD and previous depositories NDML and CvL are not part of NAD now. For seamless transfer of data from NDML and CVL to NAD-Digilocker, UGC has already written letters to both depositories to transfer the data and to Digilocker to take charge as the sole depository of NAD," the circular issued by Prof. Dileep N. Malkhede, Adviser-I, Policy & Academic Planning Bureau on November 23 read.

"NAD to be implemented as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges, by Digilocker through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as a single entity," the circular added.

NAD is becoming a standard system across academia as many institutes including central universities, state universities, schools and colleges are uploading their academic records on NAD. This is especially after the government authorised UGC for implementation of NAD.