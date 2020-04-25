The coronavirus pandemic has become an alarming issue all over the world. The entire globe is in lockdown and is maintaining social distancing from one another. Amidst the crisis, there have been certain cases where many are not aware of being coronavirus positive. However, Dubai is taking strict actions to control the spread of the disease. To detect the possible coronavirus patients via thermal scanning, Dubai Police is making use of smart helmets integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with IR camera, face recognition and car number plate reader to monitor people. Tech blogger and digital creator, Rashed Ali Almansoori based in Abu Dhabi explains how AI will do wonders in the near future.

A tech-savvy since an early age, Rashed is currently learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in the lockdown period. "AI will revolutionize the world. It is already bringing in significant changes. Dubai Police is rightly using AI to detect patients being positive of COVID-19. Besides this, it will do several other wonders including smart weather forecasting, performing tedious tasks, giving accurate results in terms of diagnosis thus making human life easier", he quoted. The tech blogger in the last year gained popularity on social media and even his website got millions of visitors from the Middle East region.

Speaking about the usage of smart helmets amidst the pandemic, he said, "It is a proud moment that UAE is the first to use the technology in the Middle East region. The best thing is that besides checking the body temperature of the people travelling in public transport, the helmets even give detailed information and personal details about the concerned person." To stay safe, the 29-year old social media expert is staying indoors learning new things in quarantine. Rashed Ali Almansoori who is a pro in web services hopes to learn multiple skills in this lockdown period.