After Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda is back with World Famous Lover, which is being directed by Kranthi Madhav of Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju fame. The film's teaser was released on Friday. Besides Vijay, it has Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in key roles.

The one-minute-long teaser is full of emotions, ranging from love, heartbreaks and sadness. In the teaser, we get to see the glimpses of Vijay Deverakonda displaying his rage.

Vijay Deverakonda romances with four heroines in the film. The film seems to be an anthology. In the teaser, the heroines speak about love, sacrifice, compromise and the divinity of love.

Vijay plays an angry young man and the emotions he depicts looks similar to his character in Arjun Reddy. With women always around him, the anger and lust in the teaser, Vijay looks like the reloaded and improvised version of Arjun Reddy.

Going by the teaser, it is understood that World Famous Lover is nothing but a concoction of love stories. Only the backstories in the film can tell us what made Vijay so angry.

Produced by Creative Commercials, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Valentines Day. The film's technical crew comprises of composer Gopi Sundar, cinematographer Jaya Krishna Gummadi and editor Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao.