Mumbai's fine restro-bar Opa! has come up with a mouth-watering menu for the ones who like it lavishly. Opa! The elaborate menu offers you something new everytime you come around.

Flipping through the pages of the Opa! the menu could take a while!

The Adana Kebabs are inspired by the beautiful city of Adana, Turkey. A minced lamb preparation that is mounted on a skewer only to be grilled well over hot charcoal. This process makes this preparation charred, spicy, and rich in flavours.

An Arabic spiced rice preparation that is served with chicken, Chicken Majboos is considered to be the national dish of Kuwait. This dish is presented with a tomato garlic sauce that is commonly referred to as Daqoos.

This Persian preparation of kebabs is savory and scrumptious. Joojeh kebabs are unique, and the love of every non-vegetarian. Chicken pieces are drowned in marinade and topped with saffron, and lemon. Baked in a stone oven, Pide is a heavenly flatbread preparation. This crispy wonder and it's varied varieties are spread throughout Turkey, and served hot here at Opa!

On the dessert menu, the special Baklava is made with layers of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, sweet syrup, and garnishing. This age-old dish is not only famous for its history, and culture.

Grilled chicken, cooked with boiled rice - make for a nice combo. Served alongside, fried almonds, raisins, parsley, and yoghurt sauce - this dish is known to be the most favourite of the Arabs. Chicken Kabsa is a must-have when visiting Opa! This pot rice recipe is aromatic and tasty.

Another dish from the kitchens of Yemen, Pilaf, is a cooked rice dish. Stirred slowly into a broth that has been sitting in the oven with veggies sunk into it. The aromatic spices give a romantic twist to the flavours of this dish.

To conclude the menu, Manakish - a traditional middle eastern flatbread has been introduced in the menu.

Light on the stomach, it is widely hailed as a breakfast option in many homes. Manakish can be topped with thyme, cheese and ground meat.

