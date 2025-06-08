Congratulations are in order for Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, who got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj in Lucknow today. The engagement ceremony was a star-studded affair, attended by prominent names from both the cricketing and political arenas.

Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media, showing Rinku and Priya flaunting their engagement rings. For the ceremony, Priya looked breathtaking in a pink lehenga, while Rinku opted for an elegant ivory sherwani.

Among the notable guests were Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla. As soon as the visuals appeared online, netizens flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.

A few months ago, Priya's father, Tufani Saroj, had confirmed their relationship in a media interaction, stating that both Rinku and Priya had sought their parents' blessings before moving forward.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj hails from Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and is one of India's youngest Members of Parliament. She is continuing the political legacy of her father, Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP and current MLA from Kerakat.

She entered politics in 2024 and won her first Lok Sabha election as a Samajwadi Party candidate, defeating BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes.

You can see live pictures of engagement of MP Priya Saroj and #cricketer Rinku Singh here Many congratulations to Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj on starting a new life. #RinkuSingh #PriyaSaroj #rinkusingh #Lucknow https://t.co/48lwOk7T3J pic.twitter.com/KV8l72xbFI — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) June 8, 2025

Rinku and Priya at Kuldeep Yadav's engagement

Recently, Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj were also spotted together at cricketer Kuldeep Yadav's engagement to his childhood friend Vanshika in a private ceremony held in Lucknow.

A forever in the making — heartfelt congratulations to Kuldeep Bhaiya and Vanshika! ? #kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/RdzBfqsK7b — Priya Saroj (@PriyaSarojMP) June 4, 2025

About Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is a key player for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Shah Rukh Khan. In IPL 2025, Rinku scored 206 runs at an average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 153.73. Unfortunately, the Knight Riders had a lacklustre season, finishing eighth with just 5 wins from 14 matches.

Rinku is also a rising star in India's T20I squad. In 30 T20Is, he has scored 507 runs at an impressive average of 46.09 and a blazing strike rate of 165.14, including three half-centuries. He made his T20I debut in 2023 against Ireland and is still chasing his maiden international century.

Additionally, Rinku has played two ODIs for India and boasts a strong domestic record. In List-A cricket, he has accumulated 1,899 runs in 52 innings, averaging 48.69 with a strike rate of 94.8, including one century and 17 fifties.