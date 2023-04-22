Intensifying its campaign to involve social activists in strengthening nationalist forces in the Union Territory (UT), the J&K unit of BJP today inducted Zorawar Singh, chairman of Team Jammu and vice-president of Press Club Jammu into the party.

Jamwal along with hundreds of his supporters joined the BJP in presence of senior party leaders at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary, BJP, Ravinder Raina, president J&K, Jugal Kishore Sharma Lok Sabha member, and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, while welcoming Zorawar Singh, said that BJP is the only political party with a nationalist stance and democratic set-up. He said that BJP works on the principle of "nation first, party second, self last", hence anybody or organization that intends toserve the nation and the society with a selfless attitude, ultimately comes to join BJP.

Chugh also warned the enemy forces not to check the tolerance capacity as this is New India. He also cited bold decisions and dedicated good governance to the Modi government. He said that only the decisive government of Narendra Modi has taken J&K out of the turmoil that has prevailed here for decades.

Ravinder Raina congratulated Zorawar Singh for his decision to join BJP and said that he has come to the right platform. He said that we have surely witnessed his capacity to work dedicatedly for society. He showered praise on the working style of Zorawar Singh and said that he has high confidence that Singh's service would be useful for the organization and society both.

Decided to join BJP to strengthen nationalist forces

Chairman of Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that decision to join BJP was taken to strengthen nationalist forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have decided to merge Team Jammu with BJP to serve the people", he said and volunteers of Team Jammu have decided to join BJP to strengthen the party which is working for every section of society.

Jamwal recalled it was only BJP that was fighting to ensure balanced and equal development in J&K. He assured BJP leadership that as a soldier of the party he will work with dedication and commitment to strengthening the organization.

Launched in 2014 Team Jammu working against drug addiction

Launched way back in the 2014-a social body named "Team Jammu" is working against the drug menace in Jammu province.

"Team Jammu", headed by journalist turned social activist, Zorawar Singh Jamwal launched its fight not only against the discrimination faced by the Jammu region for decades in the hands of Kashmir-centric leadership, but it was a bugle blown against the drug mafia operating in the state and ruining the future generations.

The journey of "Team Jammu", which started in 2014 with a mega bike rally, has finally reached some logistics after the fight against the drug mafia launched, forced the state police to get more active and alert which resulted in the seizure of tonnes of contrabands including poppy straw, cannabis, heroin, intoxicants, in the past few years.

The idea of floating "Team Jammu" was not only to raise the concerns of the people of Jammu but drug menace was the priority.