A recently issued notification at Pakistan's Bahria University stating that boys and girls should maintain a distance of six inches when together is under fire. The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has also demanded an immediate withdrawal of it saying that it is ridiculous.

The notification, which was issued at all three of its campuses – in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad along with a 'Dress Code Compliance', reads: "All students are hereby directed to strictly abide by the dress code while in university. Instructions have been issued for the disciplinary action against the violators as per the rules. Moreover, Male and Female students are to maintain a distance of at least 6 inches while sitting standing together."

The university received flak after the notification went viral on social media.

However, the Bahria University is defending its stand. According to Dawn, spokesperson Mehwish Kamran said that the notification was issued to maintain discipline among students and the 6-inch distance is considered personal space.

Unfortunately, Bahria University is not the only institution with such regressive rules.

A few years back, Sri Sai Ram Engineering College in Tamil Nadu, India, had landed in a soup for allegedly issuing 22 extremely ridiculous rules for girls.

The rules forbid girls from doing a variety of things – from wearing leggings, short kurta, "knot type" tops and high heels and "fancy" slipper to stop using, movie phones, pen drives, two wheelers, four wheelers, Facebook and WhatsApp. The authority also warned girls against loitering in corridors and talking to boys.

Though the college authority denied issuing such a circular, pictures of it went viral in 2015 and the college was heavily criticised.

The peril for girl students doesn't end here. They are often subjected to unfair curfew times in hostels and this has been a very common occurring in several colleges and universities, like Delhi University's Hindu College and Panjab University.

Life is nothing better in Banaras Hindu University (BHU). A girl student from BHU's MMV Hostel Complex told ScoopWhoop News: "The girls have to reach their hostel before 8 pm, otherwise they'll be suspended. They can't wear skirts and short clothes. The mess in the girls' hostel does not cook non-veg food anymore. If the hostel warden or hostel coordinator finds a girl using her mobile phone after 10 in the night, they will call our parents and tell them that your daughter is doing wrong things in the campus and bringing 'shame' to your name."

These regressive laws are unacceptable in the 21st century. Not only do they hinder women from giving their 100 percent, they also make them feel inferior. When the world is moving forward to attain equality between genders, these rules are nothing but a step back.