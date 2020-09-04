Teaching is a noble profession which helps individuals to shape their career as well as personality. To honour the contributions of teachers, India celebrates Teacher's Day on 5 September every year and to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was born on the same day in 1888.

He was not only the first Vice President and second President of India but also a great scholar and philosopher who taught in several universities.

As India observes the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan, most educational institutions across the country organise special programmes on Teachers' Day to show their gratitude to the teachers.

Here are 25 inspirational quotes, wishes and sayings you can share on the special day:

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves." - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan "Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions." – Unknown "I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. [His teacher was the legendary philosopher Aristotle]" - Alexander the Great "If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher." - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

"The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called 'truth'." - Dan Rather

"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." - Albert Einstein

"Those who educate children well are more to be honored than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well." - Aristotle

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai

"Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system." - Sidney Hook "Teaching is the greatest act of optimism." - Colleen Wilcox "What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches." - Karl Meninger "Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me." - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam "Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best." - Bob Talbert

"I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework." - Lily Tomlin

"Good teaching is more a giving of right questions than a giving of right answers." - Josef Albers

"A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning." - Brad Henry

"A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others." - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

"They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it." -Nicholas Sparks

"The teachers who get "burned out" are not the ones who are constantly learning, which can be exhilarating, but those who feel they must stay in control and ahead of the students at all times." - Frank Martin