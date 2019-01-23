Taylor Swift's former boyfriend Calvin Harris has revealed that he does like being called by his stage name. The 35-year-old Scottish DJ's real name is Adam Richard Wiles.

During an interview with Scottish radio channel Clyde 1, he admitted: "No one calls me Calvin. It's horrible and it's not my name. At the start of my career [when] people were meeting me for the first time, I let it slide. It was sort of a nickname."

Adam went onto to state that when he became a popular artist, more people were calling him Calvin. He shared: "I was like, 'I'm sorry this is ridiculous. You're speaking to my alter ego,'" he said. "Since that day I've been like, 'I don't care if you think it's a nickname or anything, it's not my name.'"

Taylor has always called Adam by his real name during their relationship. The two had completed one year as a couple in March 2016.

The Red hitmaker, who rarely opens up about her romantic relationships in interviews, had addressed her relationship with him for the first time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 20116.

She publicly gave him a shout out during her acceptance speech, saying: "For the first time I had the most amazing person to come home to when the crowds were all gone and the spotlight went out, so I'd like to thank my boyfriend Adam for that."

The same year in June, Adam announced his split with the Bad Blood singer on his Twitter account. He wrote: "The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect."

During an interview with GQ, he talked about their relationship. He said: "It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself."

He added: "When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense."