In what could be a historic moment, Taylor Swift is reportedly in talks to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations for Jeet Adani, the son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. This news has generated immense excitement among her fans, known as Swifties, who have been eagerly anticipating her arrival in the country. The discussions around her performance are currently ongoing, with sources indicating that Swift's team is negotiating with the Adani family for her appearance at one of the lavish pre-wedding festivities.

Jeet Adani is set to marry Diva Shah, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. The couple got engaged in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad and are now preparing for what promises to be one of the most extravagant weddings in India. While the exact wedding date has not been disclosed, it is expected to take place later this year at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and reports suggest that several international artists will be part of the celebrations.

But why are the swifties unhappy? Despite having a massive fan base in the country, Swift has never performed here before, and her absence from the Indian leg of her Eras Tour last year left many disappointed. However, if these reports hold true, her appearance at such a high-profile event could be a historic moment for both her fans and the Indian music scene.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction, arguing that her first visit to India should be a public concert rather than a private wedding performance. Comments on social media have reflected disappointment that such an iconic artist's initial appearance in India would be limited to an exclusive event rather than an opportunity for her broader fan base to experience her live music.

Several other high-profile celebrities, like Travis Scott and Selena Gomez, are rumoured to attend, so this wedding could rival Mukesh Ambani's previous extravagant celebrations.

According to reports, over 1,000 luxury cars are floated to transport guests and a culinary experience featuring chefs from 58 countries is on the list. The decor will include thousands of exotic flowers and a record-breaking rangoli created by thousands of artists. Additionally, a spectacular drone show is expected to light up the night sky during the celebrations.