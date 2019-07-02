Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's bad blood has had a few casualties with all the other celebrities who have had to comment and take sides. One of them is obviously, Justin Bieber, who did support Braun which only resulted in Taylor allegedly revealing a crucial detail about when Bieber dated Selena Gomez. She supported a comment that hinted at Justin Bieber cheating on Selena Gomez when they were dating.

Basically, here's how the drama unfolded. Over the weekend, Swift took to Tumblr to speak about Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC and how they have acquired her former record label Big Machine Label Group. Stating how she was "sad and grossed out" over the sale of her music catalogue. She further called Braun's act as "incessant, manipulative bullying." In support of Scooter, Beiber stated, "Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you." He also added, "What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, one thing I know is both scooter and I love you," and concluded, "love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or...any feelings that need to be addressed."

Of course, Swift did not appreciate his words but she had a different way of retorting to Bieber. As JB's words took social media by a storm, one particular post said, "'We haven't gotten to communicate our differences.' You cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? F--k outta here." Of course, as Taylor Swift liked the post, fans took screenshots of it and let everyone know that yes, Justin Bieber did cheat on Selena Gomez when they were going together. Others clearly interpreted that perhaps Swift confirmed how JB cheated on Selena when they were together.

Noting the same, in the past Bieber did shed some light on his perspective of the stories about him allegedly cheating on Selena. He told i-D, "We were working out how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media. I think that really messed my head up too. Because then, it's like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You're on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you're just getting yourself into trouble."

Things did not go down well between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez after they split up over cheating allegations as they continued to blame each other. Other celebrities such as Halsey, Cara Delevingne, Demi Lovato and Todrick Hall also shared their opinions on the same. Currently, Bieber is happily married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber while Selena Gomez is focussing on her career.