Taylor Swift has opened up about her political views and ideologies for the first time. The singer has revealed why she won't cast her vote for Marsha Blackburn a Tennessee's Republican candidate for this year's midterm elections.

Taylor has never spoken about her political beliefs but this time, she took to Instagram to share an important message to all the people who are about to cast their vote in the upcoming election. The post about how the Bad Blood singer will not vote for senate Marsha and will cast her vote for Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper as Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.

She shared, "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," she wrote. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation is WRONG. I believe that the systematic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love."

The singer said that she is "terrified" by Marsha's voting record in Congress. She goes on to explain that Marsha, being a woman, has voted against equal pay for women, the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, and against gay couples having the right to marriage.

The singer clarifies that she is not trying to sway anyone's political believes her way. However, urges everyone to choose someone who they think best represents their beliefs and values.

Taylor goes on advice everyone to make an effort in learning about the candidates they choose to vote for. "So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first, you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!" she concluded.