A Tata Nexon will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to Tata Cancer Care Trust, formed to extend cancer care in India. Tata Nexon, the compact SUV from Tata Motors is the official partner for the biggest sporting event in India, the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

The Nexon to be auctioned is signed by all the captains of 8 leading franchisees participating in Vivo IPL this year.

"In light with the recent events of the ever increasing cancer cases in India, it has become extremely important to recognize means and ways of early detection and also create high impact initiatives that will keep us in check. Recognizing the consequences of late diagnosis and late treatment, the Tata Trust are geared up to shift emphasis on early detection programmers, in order to detect the disease as early as possible and lessen the ensuing morbidity and mortality caused by the disease with several initiatives nationwide," said Tata in a release.

Tata Nexon compact SUV

Tata Nexon is the company's first compact SUV in India. Launched in September last year, the Nexon has become a successful model in Tata's line-up. It embodies Tata's Impact design philosophy and is offered in both petrol and diesel engines options. The Nexon stands apart from its rivals with a coupe-ish stance. Beefier wheel arches, stretched grille and lot of cuts and creases on body panels lend a lot of character to Tata's compact SUV.

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill in the Nexon develops 108.5 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000 rpm in the Nexon. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, on the other hand, churns out 108.5 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm.