It is an open secret now that Tata Motors, India's home-grown carmaker has intensified work on an upcoming SUV, the H5X. The company showcased H5X SUV at Auto Expo earlier this year and began trial runs for the model immediately after.

A flagship SUV of Tata, H5X has already been caught on camera several times testing on Indian terrains. Now comes the bit that it was spotted again, this time parked alongside Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. S-Cross is a premium crossover of the country's largest carmaker sold through Nexa. Although the upcoming Tata H5X is not expected to be a direct rival of the S-Cross, the latest images provide a fair assessment of the overall body proportion of the new SUV.

In the latest images, the prototype of the Tata H5X is still hiding under heavy camouflage, thus not giving away any details about the key elements of the model. It sports alloy wheels and temporary headlights. Tata is expected to launch the new H5X SUV in India in the end of the current fiscal year.

The production version of the H5X will be the first vehicle based on Tata's new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), developed in collaboration with its British subsidiary -- Jaguar Land Rover. Tata was earlier seen testing the H5X under the Land Rover Discovery Sport body.

The H5X will be a monocoque SUV and will be based on the Tata's new Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy. Under the skin of the upcoming Tata H5X is expected to be Fiat's 2.0 Multijet diesel engines. It is the same engine powers the Jeep Compass and is expected to churn out 140 hp of power in the H5X mated to a ZF's nine-speed automatic unit

The new H5X SUV will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV500 in the SUV segment.

Image: RushLane