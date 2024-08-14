The Indian automobile industry is expected to witness a high-octane clash as the market has witnessed the launch of two SUV Coupe from French carmaker Citroen and Indian giant Tata.

Citroen has announced that the entry-level price for its new SUV Coupe Basalt will be Rs.7.49 lakhs, if booked before October 31, 2024.

On the other hand, Tata has launched the electric edition of Curvv at a price beginning at Rs.17.49 lakhs. The Indian carmaker is also expected to launch Curvv with an internal combustion engine by September.

Please find below the comparison between Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt (ICE Engines).

Comparison of dimensions

Both Curvv and Basalt are designed in a very stylish manner, and they will surely offer a treat for Indian auto lovers.

When it comes to the dimensions of both cars, Curvv is 45mm wider and 37mm taller than the Citroen Basalt, while the French carmaker's vehicle is 44mm longer.

Similarly, Basalt also has a wheelbase which is 91mm longer than Tata Curvv. According to automotive experts, this large wheelbase will provide more comfortable seating for rear-seat passengers when compared to Curvv.

On the other hand, Tata Curvv provides a boot space of 500 liters, while Basalt offers 470 liters of boot space.

Power terrain difference

On the other hand, both Basalt and Currv offers both Turbo Petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engines.

However, with 120 hp power and 125 bhp in two different options, Tata Curvv holds the upper hand when compared to Basalt.

Moreover, Tata Curvv is also expected to offer a diesel engine option, while Citroen Basalt only has petrol engine options.

When it comes to features, Curvv undoubtedly offers more when compared to Basalt.

The full option of Citroen Basalt is loaded with multiple features including climate control, reverse camera, dual-digital screens, wireless phone mirroring, power mirrors, wireless charger, connected car technology, front and rear armrests, split folding rear seats, LED headlamps, and 16-inch wheels.

On the other hand, Tata Curvv gets all of these features offered by Basalt, in addition to other offerings like Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, power driver seat, ventilated front seats, and power boot opening as a part of the deal.