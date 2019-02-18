Stefanos Tsitsipas has gone on to reveal that he has a deep desire to beat Rafael Nadal in the future.

The new tennis star from Greece was provided with an opportunity to defeat Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Australian Open semi-final clash. Stefanos Tsitsipas was defeated by Rafael Nadal in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 to make it to the final.

Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in the final. Stefanos Tsitsipas says the week leading up to the match and even after the defeat was where he learnt a lot so far in his career.

"It was definitely the most learning week in my career," said Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"After that, staying the same person becomes a challenge. I do not have to be attracted by all what people think, but I am respectful. But when I do wake up, there is always a voice on my mind that says how much I want to win him, and how sweet the taste will be.

"I will have to look forward. That's just the beginning."

Stefanos Tsitsipas' upbringing in Greece was not easy when the country was going through an economic crisis. He spoke about his father for sacrificing his own career to make sure his son can be a professional tennis player.

"He left his job as a tennis coach to lead me. What father takes this risk in the middle of a financial crisis? Sometimes that was heavy. Sometimes we thought about stopping, that was the most simple choice in economic terms," he added.

"But my parents saw something in me. We are a nice familiar company, that now can happily be managed by me."

"I do remember that match, it was very special for me, staying in such a big stage receiving a wild card which obviously wasn't an easy decision for the tournament director (Richard Krajicek) but I feel he did not regret that decision."

"I tried to play my best in that match. I knew I felt like a young gun at the time. I did not have much success but mostly playing in Challenger tournaments.

"I did appreciate that opportunity a lot playing against such a top athlete like Jo and I quite went very close in that match.

"I had opportunities but I can still say that I learned a lot from that first round match that I had here, that was basically the first step to something big."