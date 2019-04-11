Tara Sutaria shared her new poster from Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) on social media, and fans got extremely excited to see the actress in her debut film. However, there is a section of people, whose focus went more on Tara's outfit in the poster.

Tara's poster shows her posing in hot pants and a pink bralette top. While she looks stunning in the poster, many of the netizens commented asking, which college has such uniform.

Although a lot of people appreciated the SOTY 2 poster, some others found Tara's outfit unreal for any college. Most of such comments have been made on a funny note. Some just remained wondering if India actually has any such college that allows such outfit, some others expressed desire to join such an institution. A few of them made the same point in a sarcastic manner.

"I would be forbidden to enter my college premises with these clothes. I mean there is a decorum," commented one. "Who the hell looks like this when they were a student," said another.

Apart from Tara's poster, the makers of SOTY 2 released new posters of Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday as well. While Tiger is seen having an intense look on the poster, Ananya too is seen sporting shorts in the poster.

The movie marks the debut of both Tara and Ananya. Directed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 is an anticipated film for various reasons. First it is the second instalment of SOTY that had introduced Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

While the original was a hit, expectations with SOTY 2 is even high. Fans are expecting it to be more than just a romantic film. It is slated to be released on May 10.