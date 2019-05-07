It is no surprise that Tara Sutaria, who is going to essay the role of a student, finds Hrithik Roshan the hottest teacher considering the fact that he has been voted as the sexiest man in Asia.

Actress Tara Sutaria who is soon making her silver screen debut with Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff feels that Hrithik Roshan will make for a great and hot teacher, amongst all the names from the industry.

In one of the interactions, the debutant actress said, "I think Hrithik Sir would be a great teacher, a hot teacher also". Taking cues from the aforesaid, this makes the student couple- Tiger and Tara big fans of Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan, who is hailed as the millennium superstar for the pan Indian appeal he holds, is a constant favourite of all people belonging to different age groups.

The superstar will be seen playing the character of a Maths teacher in his highly awaited film, 'Super 30' and the students of tinsel town are already swooned over by the actor.

Hrithik has always surprised the audience and critics with his versatile portrayal of varied roles in his movies. Currently, the actor is shooting for another project with co-star Tiger Shroff.

Hrithik, who has earlier delivered stellar performances essaying varied characters across genres, has yet again given the testimony of his versatility.

The posters of the film added to the excitement of Super 30 as Hrithik posed with 30 kids who play his students, giving a peek of the look that the character carries.

Releasing on July 26, 2019, Hrithik's next is one of the most awaited films of the year.