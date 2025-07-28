Popular actor and model-turned-performer Tanuj Virwani has been part of the Indian entertainment industry for over a decade. Known for his breakout role as Vayu Raghavan in the hit web series Inside Edge, he has since made a mark with roles in Cartel, Code M, Masaba Masaba, and as the host of MTV Splitsvilla 15. Despite being the son of veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, Tanuj has carved a niche for himself.

Tanuj has recently embraced fatherhood and spends most of his time with his little one. Professionally, he was last seen in Rana Naidu Season 2.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Tanuj opened up about his journey in the OTT space, the realities of being a star kid, his two cents on censorship on OTT, as there is overexposure of explicit content online, and how life has changed since becoming a dad.

IBT: After the success of Rana Naidu Season 2, what can viewers expect next?

Tanuj: Well, apart from being a part of Season 2, I must say I've always been a huge fan of Season 1. So I was truly grateful when Karan called and said he had written this role specifically for me. Rana Naidu Season 1 was probably one of the biggest Netflix shows in India. Everything that audiences loved, the drama, the cliffhangers, the characters, all of it comes back in Season 2, but with double the intensity. We also have new cast members like Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea, Kriti Kharbanda, Rajat Kapoor, and me. So, there's a lot to look forward to this time around.

IBT: You've been part of several OTT shows. How has the web space evolved over the years?

Tanuj: Like any creative industry, OTT has gone through a transformation. In the early days, it was more about creators experimenting, trying to find their voice. But around 2021 to 2023, there was a surge of new platforms and shows, a shift from quality to quantity. I think these recent mergers and acquisitions are good. Sometimes, less is more. It's important we focus on quality storytelling. OTT is a very powerful medium if done right, and with that power comes responsibility.

IBT: With many films struggling in theaters, are more celebs shifting to OTT?

Tanuj: Absolutely, and there are a few reasons behind it. First, the quality of films has declined over the years. Secondly, OTT has taken a huge share of the audience. People now have multiple options, TV, OTT, and cinema, to consume content. And third, the cost of moviegoing has become unrealistic for the middle class. Ticket prices, food, parking, everything has gone up. Many A-list actors are moving to OTT, but I don't see it as an upgrade or downgrade. It's just a different format of storytelling, with more time to build characters and their worlds. But I do hope we return to strong theatrical releases, that's still the pinnacle for many creatives, including me.

IBT: Being Rati Agnihotri's son, did you face the heat of nepotism? Was it difficult auditioning and finding your own path?

Tanuj: Being a star kid is a double-edged sword. Yes, there are advantages; you get access, maybe even a good break. But after a point, only your work speaks for you. Your work is your best audition. I've given plenty of auditions and still do. Over the past decade, I've built a solid body of work, but the struggle never ends. It doesn't matter what level you're at; the fire in your belly has to keep burning. And no, there's no guaranteed success in this industry. Interestingly, I've avoided a lot of the nepotism debate, probably because people don't immediately connect me with my mother due to the different last names. And back in 2013, when I debuted, "nepotism" wasn't even a term we heard. It really gained traction after that Koffee With Karan episode with Kangana Ranaut.

IBT: Do you believe censorship is necessary in OTT, especially regarding explicit content?

Tanuj: OTT is a powerful platform, and with that comes responsibility. I understand that when shows like Mirzapur or Paatal Lok include explicit scenes, it suits their world. But often, such content feels forced or shoehorned into the narrative. If you truly believe in your story, you shouldn't need shock value to sell it. Personally, in the past couple of years, I've made a conscious decision to stay away from unnecessary vulgarity. It doesn't feel classy, and I don't think it sets the right example. As part of the industry, we can't just sit back and criticize; change starts at home, and I try to embody that.

IBT: You recently embraced fatherhood. How hands-on are you as a dad?

Tanuj: It's honestly been the best phase of my life, touch wood. I'm incredibly grateful for our daughter, Navya. Watching her grow, hitting new milestones every week—it's magical. I've become a hands-on dad. There was a time I looked for reasons to get out, to travel. Now, I just want to be home with her. Even when I'm working, I want her around. I can't be away from her for long. I'm still learning what it means to be a father, but I hope to give her the best upbringing, life, and lifestyle I possibly can.

IBT: Does your mother, Rati Agnihotri, give you feedback or advice on acting?

Taunj: She's my best friend and my harshest critic. She always gives me honest feedback—good, bad, or ugly. Earlier in my career, I used to justify my creative choices, but now I just stay quiet and listen. There's so much wisdom in her words. One of my biggest motivations for doing good work is to make her proud. That really means the world to me; it's my driving force.

IBT: What are you currently binge-watching?

Tanuj: I'm a sucker for OTT shows. I recently finished The Studio and really enjoyed it. I also watched Severance, which was fantastic. And funnily enough, my dad just watched Delhi Crime, so I ended up watching it again with him. That show is so well done, it still blows my mind.

IBT: Any upcoming Bollywood projects?