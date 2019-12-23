What once Tanuj Kewalramani dreamt, he made it into a reality. A focused and dedicated mindset, he always wanted to get into modelling but kept himself away from it due to his overweight body issues. He was a massive 123 kgs when he wanted to get into modelling. However, he had a desire in him after which he lost 35 kgs and started training under the celebrity trainer Mr Baqar Nasser. The craze for walking the ramp started during a college fashion show after which he got an opportunity to walk the ramp at Maharashtra Utsav. Besides this, he also choreographed the state level fashion show and bagged the second position all over Maharashtra in 2015.

The model has over the years exceeded in his work and is currently the brand ambassador for Monal Enterprise. "Fashion is important. It speaks a lot about your personality and without fashion, everyone would look the same. It gives you a chance to express your style whether it is old school or modern fashion. Every individual is unique who has got a different taste in fashion choices", said Tanuj. His goal is to improve himself rather than focusing on the works done by his competitors. His quirky sense of style has grabbed the attention of the youth who considers him as his fashion inspiration.

Having featured in' MTV Love School season 2', he was also seen in the film 'The Zoya Factor'. Not just walking the ramp, Tanuj loves to choreograph fashion shows and has been associated with many colleges including HR College, Jai Hind College, KC College among others. The young model has also taken the judge's seat for many fashion events and we are pretty sure that his upcoming projects will give him the right exposure to the reality shows. Being a jury member for Mr and Miss Universe 2019 Mumbai auditions, Tanuj's experience of 7 years in the fashion industry has paved his way towards success today.