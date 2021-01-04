In an era when most actors from the Hindi film industry have directly and indirectly associated with certain political parties, Amazon Prime Video's latest release, Tandav is bound to raise questions on similar lines, with Saif Ali Khan, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, and Tigmanshu Dhulia playing the key roles.

The nine-part web series Tandav will tell the tale of a political leader Samar Pratap, (Saif Ali Khan) who feels confident about running for the position of the Prime Minister when his party wins the Lok Sabha elections. However, his father Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) is unwilling give up his power yet. Anuradha (Dimple Kapadia) understands that the competition is far from over and she is willing to do all it takes to take over the position as the Prime Minister.

Simultaneously, we learn about another young activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayub) who becomes a youth icon in politics. He wants to bring in change and make the world an ideal place. It doesn't take much to figure out who is the villain and who is the hero, but what makes it different is its reflection of the current political situation.

Complexities of character Samar

Talking about his character in Tandav, Saif Ali Khan in a statement has said, "The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like Tandav are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me, a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character. I look forward to the show's release on Amazon Prime Video."

Echoing similar views, Dimple Kapadia has said that it gives viewers a vivid insight into backroom politicking and what goes on in the country's power corridors. "Anuradha is the kind of character that I have never played before and I am glad to be making my digital debut into digital streaming with a show that is backed by a credible cast & crew. With multiple layers and so many characters, I hope this series intrigues and engages the audience," she said.