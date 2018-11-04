Popular Tamil TV actor Vijayraj died on Saturday night, November 3, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was in his native Palani, Dindugal district, on the occasion of Deepavali festival. He was 43.

Tamil media has reported that he complained of chest pain and his family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his wife and daughter named Aishwarya.

He was known for TV serials like Metti Oli, Nathaswaram, Kolangal (Devayani starrer), Nadhaswaram, etc. He was regularly seen in the serials directed by M Thirumurugan and Thiruselvam. As per a report, his final rites will be performed in Chennai.

His death news has come as a shock to his relatives, colleagues, friends and fans.

We express our deepest condolence to his family members and well-wishers.