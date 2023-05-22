Veteran actor Sarath Babu, known for his characters played in Tamil and Telugu movies has died at the age of 71.

According to reports, the actor was admitted to the hospital earlier this month, and since then, he has been undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage.

Made his debut in Tollywood in 1973, Sarath Babu became a popular figure among Tamil audiences after the release of the movie Nizhal Nijamigaradhu, where he shared screen space with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

Later, he appeared in several noted roles in movies like Annamalai and Muthu, both featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Born as Satyanarayana Dixit in Andhra Pradesh, the actor took the name "Sarath Babu" after making his debut.

Earlier in May, popular Kollywood actor Manobala also took his last breath at the age of 69.

(This is a developing story... Stay tuned for more updates)