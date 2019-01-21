Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport Jallikattu has made it to the Guinness World Records for the participation of 1,353 bulls and 800 tamers, double the number of 647 bulls that participated last year.

Tamil Nadu's Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar, who was overseeing the arrangements, said that this was the highest number of bulls that participated in a single day in Jallikattu's history.

"There was a plan to include 2,000 bulls in the event but the same could not be achieved due to the paucity of the time and bulls from the other districts of Madurai, Pudukkottai, Trichy, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, and Sivaganga took part in the event," the event organisers said.

However, the event also consumed the lives of two spectators - Satish Kumar (28) and Ram (35). They were killed by the raging bulls when they jumped into an arena in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district. At least 30 people were also injured.

"This happened when the owners were trying to secure their bulls beyond the collection point amid a sea of people," a senior police official told NDTV.

Jallikattu was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 citing animal cruelty and safety concerns of the spectators.

The Supreme Court had said that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikatu or horse-cart races in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and the rest of the country.

However, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance in 2017 after receiving a nod from the centre and amended the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which helped resume the sport.

There was a state-wide agitation in 2016 against the SC order calling Jalikattu an integral part of the native culture.

Despite new safety norms, spectators in Jallikattu are still at risk?

Despite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his administration's assurance of the implementation of all safety norms, the spectators and even bull owners are usually at risk especially as the owners try to secure their bulls.

The Chief Minister had earlier flagged off an event calling Jalikattu as a symbol of courage and valour of its people.

This year, the Jallikattu organisers had arranged for teams of doctors and medical staff at the venue in Viralimalai and even operation theatres were set up near the event for treatment of the injured people, the Hindustan Times reported.