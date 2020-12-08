In a shocking incident, a Tamil Nadu woman was run over by a truck but she escaped death unscathed. The incident that was captured on a CCTV camera footage took social media by surprise.

The woman clad in pink saree can be seen walking on the road after which a yellow truck is seen hitting her and running over the woman but she escaped without a single scratch.

The woman was later identified as Theresa, who was trying to cross the road when she got 'hit'. After the footage was shared on social media, the local police took cognisance of the incident and tracked down the truck driver for rash driving.

God exists: Netizens react

Netizens reacted to the video which was viewed approximately 9,000 times and were awestruck by the close shave incident. While some said it was proof that God existed and some said that humanity doesn't exist no one came forward to help the woman after the truck ran over her.