In what seems to be a very curious case, a man from Tamil Nadu who was missing for nearly three years was spotted by his relatives on a 'TikTok' video and was rejoined with his family.

The incident took place at Villupuram of the state where Suresh, a native of Krishnagiri left his wife Jayapradha and two kids in 2016 and was missing since then. Jayapradha had filed a case with the police and had also enquired about her husband to his friends and relatives but there was no hope.

A few weeks back, one of Jayapradha's relative had spotted a man similar to Suresh in a video on TikTok. He was seen with a transgender woman in the video. Doubting over the video he informed Jayapradha, who confirmed that it was her husband in the said video.

Jayapradha immediately alerted the Villupuram police over the incident and the officials tracked Suresh to Hosur with the help of an NGO in Villupuram that was working for the welfare of the transgender community. Suresh was working in Hosur as a mechanic at a tractor factory and was living with his mother after he abandoned his family. It is alleged that he is in a relationship with the trans woman who was seen in the video.

According to the reports, Suresh told police that he was not happy with some of the developments in his family due to which he had to leave his home. The police after counselling the couple have sent them back home.

Recently, the Madras High Court had banned TikTok, a short video-based app that is very popular among the youth. The Madras HC banned the app citing children's safety. However, the ban on TikTok was lifted in April.