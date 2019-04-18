Kollywood big names have once again set an example to the public by casting their votes. Though many have been in other states busy with the shooting of their upcoming movies, the stars took the break from their shoot to exercise their democratic rights.

Celebs and their constituencies

Rajinikanth has flown to Chennai last evening from Mumbai where he was filming his next movie Darbar. He with his family members took part in the celebration of democracy at Stella Martis College in Chennai.

Ajith and his wife Shalini arrived at the polling booth at Thiruvanmiyur primary school in Chennai at around 7 am. Whereas for Kamal Haasan, it is a different election all together as it is the first poll for him after foraying into politics and floating his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam. Though he is not contesting, he fielding candidates in all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan with his daughter Shruti Haasan voted at a school in Alwarpet. Sivakumar's family comprising of Suriya with his wife Jyothika, Karthi with his wife Ranjani cast their votes at a school in T Nagar.

Thalapathy Vijay cast his vote in a pooling booth in Adyar in Chennai. Sivaji family, Prakash Raj (in Bengaluru), Khushbu, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, UTV Dhananjayan, Meena and many other celebrities arrived early to exercise their rights. All the celebrities stood in the queue in normal citizens and exercised their rights.

The second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is being held on April 18 in 95 seats in 11 states and one union territory (Puducherry). In Tamil Nadu, the voting process is happening in 38 constituencies that include Chennai Central, Chennai North and Chennai South where large number of celebrities reside.