On Sunday night, in an unfortunate incident, a three-storeyed building collapsed in Chetti street in Coimbatore. The collapse also took the lives of two individuals, while trapping several others in the debris.

As seven people have so far been rescued alive, the rescue operations continue for on elderly woman still trapped.

Building collapse kills two

After the three-storeyed building collapsed on Sunday night, the city personnel and the Fire and Rescue services began operations. The incident took place at 9 pm. The house was reportedly built 25 years ago and caved in along with the house just next to it. The building reportedly caved in due to being old said MLA Amman K Arjunan after visiting the spot.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be found. Local media reports have also stated that heavy rains and strong winds caused the building to cave in as well.

The collapse took the lives of 72-year-old Gopalswami and 25-year-old Shwetha. 7 others trapped under the debris have so far been rescued alive. The search is still on for one 65-year-old woman who remains trapped.

A police officer told TNM that four of those who were rescued were injured and admitted to the hospital, a case has also been filed in the FIR under section 174 of the CrPC which refers to an unnatural death. District Collector K Rajamani is monitoring the situation.