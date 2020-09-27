Three persons coming from Dubai have been arrested for trying to smuggle in gold paste concealed in their rectums, Customs officials said on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said the three passengers, identified as Mohd Mustafa Meerasa Maraikkayar, Shaubar Ali Aynjai and Sheik Abdullah Habeeb Abdullah, arrived by two different flights from Dubai on Saturday.

Bundles of gold paste concealed in their rectums

On questioning, the three confessed to carrying bundles of gold paste concealed in their rectums,

The three were searched and two bundles each were recovered from Maraikkayar and Aynjai and three bundles from Abdullah, along with 5 pieces of gold that they had hidden in their trouser pockets.

The total gold, amounting to 1.62 kg and valued at Rs 83.7 lakh, was seized under the Customs Act.