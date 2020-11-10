Movie buffs and theatre owners felt a sigh of relief when the Tamil Nadu government allowed theatres to function with 50 percent capacity from November 10. However, the fans of big stars will have to wait for a while before any big stars film release in cinema halls.

Re-Release of Films

It is reported that movies that were like Oh My Kadavule and Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal, which were a hit this year, will be re-released tomorrow. Hollywood films like 1917, Joker, and My Spy will also be playing.

In the meantime, theatre owners and producers are meeting today to discuss the matters that are a bone of contention between them. If everything goes well, Irandam Kuththu and Biskoth may release for Deepavali.

The Season of Big releases

Deepavali is one of the biggest seasons for movie release and movie watching with family and friends. This is the time when many big stars release their films, however, with no new releases, it may become the first Deepavali with no new releases in the history of Kollywood.

Earlier, it was expected that Vijay's Master helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj will release for Deepavali. But now the team may release the film for Pongal in 2021.