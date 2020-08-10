The SSLC or Class 10 results in Tamil Nadu have been announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday, 10 August. Every single student, who registered to write exams in 2020, has been declared pass.

About 9.4 lakh students had registered for the SSLC exams this year of which 4.68 were girls and 4.71 lakh were boys. The examination was scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 13. However, it was delayed after the government imposed the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Tamil Nadu government rescheduled the exams twice and faced the wrath from the public. The Madras High court too had questioned the government for trying to conduct the exams despite increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

In the end, the government dropped the idea and decided to promote every student who registered the exam this year. However, the board has considered the marks of half-yearly and quarterly examinations along with the attendance of the students. 20 percent of the marks will be awarded based on the students' attendance.

The students who are not happy with their marks can apply for the reverification through their schools and the provisional marksheets will be available from 17 to 25 August.

Normally, students are required to score 35 marks out of 100 in every subject to clear the exam. They should score 20 out of 75 marks in mathematics and science theory papers and 15 out of 25 marks in the practical papers to pass the subjects.

It may be recalled that the overall pass percentage in Tamil Nadu was 94.5 percentage and 95.2 percentage in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

How to Check Results Online:

You can check your results by following the steps given below