The Directorate of Government Examinations is likely to announce the SSLC results on Monday, 10 August, at 9.30 am although it has not formally announced. Around 9.7 lakh students had registered their names for the class 10 exam in 2020.

This year, the SSLC examination in the state was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 13. Later, it was rescheduled to June, but it was cancelled in the end since the Covid-19 cases did not come down.

As the exams were not conducted, the board decided to consider the marks of half-yearly and quarterly examinations along with the attendance of the students. 20 percent of the marks will be awarded based on the students' attendance.

Normally, students are required to score 35 marks out of 100 in every subject to clear the exam. They should score 20 out of 75 marks in mathematics and science theory papers and 15 out of 25 marks in the practical papers to pass the subjects.

After the exams were cancelled, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that every student will be promoted as it could not conduct the examination. However, there is not much clarity on the issue.

How to Check Results:

You can check your results by following the steps given below