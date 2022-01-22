Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced a complete lockdown on January 23 (Sunday) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state, officials said.

The Chief Minister in a statement on Friday said the decision was taken considering the increasing caseload in the state, and in the interest of the welfare of the general public.

Restrictions and relaxations that were in place during the earlier lockdown on January 16 would continue during the lockdown of January 23.

Auto-rickshaws, call taxis and other vehicles can conduct service for plying people who arrive at railway stations and bus stations. However, for this service, mobile apps have to be downloaded and reserve the time and destination from where the passenger is to be picked up.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to abide by the directives of the government on the 'lockdown day', and avoid unnecessary travel.