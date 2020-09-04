An explosion on Friday at a firecracker factory in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu has left seven individuals injured. 7 women are among those who died as is the owner of the factory. Four have suffered critical injuries and are receiving medical care.

The factory was located in Kattumannarkoil, Cuddalore. The factory was set to begin work ahead of Diwali.

Factory explosion kills 7

Horrifying visuals were seen in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore on Friday, as an explosion took place at a firecracker factory in Kattumannarkoil. The explosion took the lives of 7 women. Even the factory owner Gandhimathi who was present at the spot, died in the explosion, police said.

The factory happens to be located 190 km from the state capital Chennai. Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy has offered his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families.

An investigation has begun as to finding the cause of the explosion. The Superintendent of Police Sree Abhinav told NDTV, "Investigation is on into whether they were making country-made bombs and whether they were using only permitted explosives." The photos from the site showed a shelter razed to the ground and family members of the deceased at the spot.

According to local news reports factory owner, Gandhimathi had visited the factory to conduct a small puja before commencing work ahead of the Diwali season. Further details on the explosion will be published as and when received.