Tamil Nadu plays a key role in the South Indian political scene as it is the sixth largest state by population and the eleventh largest state by area. It is also the second largest economy in India.

With 39 Lok Sabha constituencies under its wings, Tamil Nadu has witnessed many rises and falls and with just hours left for the counting of votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the question here is which Dravidian party is going to score this poll season. The counting of votes is supposed to commence from 8 am on Thursday, May 23.

The major political parties being Dravidian dominant, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the presence of the national parties like the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is very less known in the state. No parties will be able to form a majority in Tamil Nadu without an alliance with the DMK or AIADMK. Another significant party contesting this year is Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) which has debuted in the poll race.

This time the exit polls have predicted the DMK under the leadership of MK Stalin to make a swift sweep of nearly 38 seats against the AIADMK that had secured 37 seats in the 2014 general elections. While AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP and PMK, DMK formed its partnership with Congress and left parties.

